Joseph Thomas "Joe" Basi 1946 - 2020
FRANKFORT – Mr. Joseph Thomas "Joe" Basi, age 74, a longtime resident of West Frankfort, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, July 17, 2020, at the Abraham House in Rome. At the time of his passing he had his devoted wife, Cathy, at his side.
Born on February 19, 1946, Joseph was the son of the late Bart Basi and Rose (Conte) Giovinazzo. He was also blessed with the love and support of his step-father, Ralph "Crash" Giovinazzo, Sr. Joe was raised and educated in Utica, attending St. Agnes Catholic School and Proctor High School.
After high school, Joe enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country overseas during the Vietnam Era. It was while stationed in Germany, that Joe proposed to his sweetheart, the former Catherine Ponzo and the two were married on September 23, 1967, at St. Agnes Church. Together they built a life, raised a family and spent almost 53 years in a blessed and loving union.
For many years, Joe owned and operated Crash's Auto Parts and CAP Scrap Metals along with his brothers, Ralph and Anthony Giovinazzo. The three of them were savvy businessmen known for their generosity and willingness to help out anyone in need. Joe was very hard working and dedicated and instrumental in the growth of their business and accomplishments.
Joe was always very involved in his children's school activities and was a long-time President of the West Frankfort Elementary School PTO. He also served on Frankfort's Town Board as a Councilman for many years.
After his retirement from the family business, he went on to establish his own endeavor, Liberty Coins and Jewelry on Albany Street in Utica. It was a venture that not only became successful, but was also something that Joe loved to do every day. His shop was a focal point for conversation and comradery and his presence will be missed by many within this community.
Joe had a contagious smile and a knack for making everyone around him feel special. He had unique bonds and friendships with those from all walks of life. He enjoyed dining out, trips to the casino with his wife, golfing with his sons-in-law and granddaughter, as well as with his many friends and trips to Florida, where he enjoyed fishing with his son and grandson.
Joe also enjoyed many years of family vacations to Ocean City, NJ- many of them with his dear friend Louis Ventura and his family, where many special memories were made among their two families and many laughs shared. He cherished any time spent with his beloved family- especially their Sunday morning ritual of gathering at his and Cathy's home for breakfast, where many others were always welcome.
He was an extremely proud father and grandfather ("Poppy") and never missed a softball game, dance recital, school function, or any opportunity to show his love and support for his grandchildren and their friends. His presence will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Cathy; his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph, Jr. and Jessica Basi; his daughters and sons-in-law, Maryrose and Greg Raab and Kristen and Steve Scheibel; his grandchildren, Katharine Raab, Megan Basi Raab, Jonah Joseph Basi and Joely Scheibel; his sister, Phyllis DeSarro; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Pauline Giovinazzo and Anthony and Sue Giovinazzo. He leaves many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He also leaves many dear friends who had a significant presence in his daily life- especially those who were a part of his routine of meeting at Dari Del, Marr-Logg, Stonebridge and other local establishments.
Over the past year, the Basi family has been blessed with much support from so many, especially acknowledging Vinny and Albert Casatelli, for bringing weekly communion to the house; the Laterza and Roberts families, for being such caring neighbors; the loving concern of Roc and Pam Basi and family; and of the Roncone, Irene and Cellura families, from Rochester, NY. Joe's sister Phyllis was a constant source of comfort and love throughout his life and his family greatly appreciates her devotion to her brother.
Joe was predeceased by his parents; his in-laws, Tony and Mary Ponzo; and his brother-in-law and dear friend, Joseph DeSarro.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to Gina Ciaccia, Kim Todd and the staff and caregivers of the Abraham House and Hospice, for the compassionate and amazing care shown to Joe and his family over the last few weeks of Joe's journey. Additional sincere thanks to the doctors and staff of the Upstate Cancer Center in Syracuse and Oneida, especially acknowledging Dr. Hahn and his team.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend Joe's calling hours which will take place on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2222 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13502. We kindly ask the cooperation and patience of guests as we adhere to current health guidelines and restrictions. Social distancing will be enforced and all attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Joe's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Joseph Salerno, Pastor. Procession will follow to Calvary Cemetery, where Joe will be entombed in the family mausoleum, with military honors accorded by the United States Army.
