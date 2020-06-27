Joseph Todd Moyer, Jr. 1984 - 2020Beloved Son, Husband and FatherHOLLAND PATENT - Joseph Todd Moyer, Jr., 35, of Holland Patent, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.Joseph was born in Allentown, PA, on November 27, 1984, the son of Joseph Todd and Julieann (Thrasher) Moyer and was a graduate of Holland Patent High School. Joseph was currently employed with Tallman's Tire and Auto Repair in Yorkville.Joseph is survived by his wife, Kelly Moyer; three children, Miranda Moyer, Steven Moyer and Christopher Moyer; his parents, Joseph "Todd" and Julieann Moyer; one sister, Holly Moyer; one brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Cher Moyer; grandparents, Joseph M. and Joan Moyer and Richard and Marilyn Thrasher; two special aunts, Joyce Moyer and Lori Moyer; a special uncle, Ted Moyer; two nieces, Chloe and Kaylee; as well as several additional aunts, uncle and cousins.A service to celebrate Joseph's life will be held at a later date.Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at