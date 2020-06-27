Joseph Todd Moyer Jr.
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Todd Moyer, Jr. 1984 - 2020
Beloved Son, Husband and Father
HOLLAND PATENT - Joseph Todd Moyer, Jr., 35, of Holland Patent, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Joseph was born in Allentown, PA, on November 27, 1984, the son of Joseph Todd and Julieann (Thrasher) Moyer and was a graduate of Holland Patent High School. Joseph was currently employed with Tallman's Tire and Auto Repair in Yorkville.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Kelly Moyer; three children, Miranda Moyer, Steven Moyer and Christopher Moyer; his parents, Joseph "Todd" and Julieann Moyer; one sister, Holly Moyer; one brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Cher Moyer; grandparents, Joseph M. and Joan Moyer and Richard and Marilyn Thrasher; two special aunts, Joyce Moyer and Lori Moyer; a special uncle, Ted Moyer; two nieces, Chloe and Kaylee; as well as several additional aunts, uncle and cousins.
A service to celebrate Joseph's life will be held at a later date.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at
www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintz Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved