|
|
Joseph W. Clair 1936 - 2020
MORRISVILLE - Joseph W. Clair, 83, a resident of Crouse Community Center, passed away, peacefully surrounded by the love of his family, on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Joe was born in Knoxboro, on March 11, 1936, the son of the late Charles and Susan Connors Clair. He was raised in Oriskany Falls and attended Oriskany Falls High School. He married Elva S. Roher, in Oriskany Falls, in 1956. Their cherished union lasted 53 years, until Elva's passing in 2009.
Joe never had to work a day of his life because his career was his passion - for 50 plus years - caring for race horses. He would travel where there was a race and was well known in race horsing circles.
Joe and Elva spent many years living on Fearon Road, where Joe enjoyed caring for his home and a well-manicured lawn. He was also an excellent leather smith creating horse bridles and other accessories.
In recent years, his home was Crouse Community Center. Joe's personality allowed him to bond instantly with many of the residents. They will miss his daily visits, his stories and most of all, his quick sense of humor.
Joe enjoyed his family time with his children, but especially any time that could be spent with his grandchildren.
Joe is survived by his children and their spouses, Charles Clair, of Syracuse, Patrick Clair, of Ocala, FL, Beth and Bill Mettler, of Morrisville, Colleen LaMunion and Terry Arnold, of Edgewater, FL and Michael and Karen Clair, of Baltimore, MD; his sisters, Rosie Clair and Kathleen Cossette, both of Oriskany Falls; his brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Millie Clair, of Oriskany Falls; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his soul mate of 53 years, Elva; his parents, Charles and Susan; his daughter-in-law, Robin Clair; and his beloved granddaughter, Heidi Beth Prosser. Joe was also predeceased by his constant canine companion, Katie.
In keeping with Joe's wishes, his visitation and service will be privately held with cremation to follow at the Waterville Crematory. There will be a Celebration of Joe's Life to be held on March 21, 2020 from 2 PM until 5 PM at Quack's Village Inn, 7239 Route 20, Madison. In Joe's spirit and wishes, all are welcome, with casual attire requested.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison.
To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit Paulfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020