Joseph W. Fitzpatrick 1966 - 2019
CLINTON - Joseph W. Fitzpatrick, 52, passed away, after a brief illness, on February 8, 2019.
He was born July 21, 1966, the son of John W. and Elizabeth "Betty" Fitzpatrick. Joe was the owner of Fitz's General Property Maintenance, which he operated for many years. He enjoyed his times spent at camp and loved to go cruising in his Chevelle. Joe was also a devoted fan of the Grateful Dead.
He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Fitzpatrick; brother and sister-in-law, John W., Jr., and Cheryl Fitzpatrick, of Clinton; three sisters, Colleen Fitzpatrick, of Clinton, Elizabeth Parker and Mark Hickox, of New Hartford, and Mary and Carl Stockbridge, of New Hartford; seven nieces and nephews, Patricia and Ryan Acosta, Caitlin Fitzpatrick, Roseanna Stockbridge, Shannon Stockbridge, Taylor Stockbridge, John Parker and Patrick Parker; great-niece, Adelina; his Godchildren; Uncle Warren; several cousins; and many special friends, Ron, Glen, Dylan "Hogie", Lisa, Matt, Wes, Mike, Ken, Richie and so many more, too numerous to mention. He was predeceased by his father and brother, Tom.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Church in Clinton. All are invited to call Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton.
Please consider donations in Joe's memory to the American Legion Post #232, Clinton Fire Department or COCVAC.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019