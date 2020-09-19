Joseph Yahoudy 1945 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Joseph Yahoudy, "Joe", 74, passed away in Belleair Beach, FL, on August 26, 2020 with his loving daughter by his side, due to complications associated with his cancer treatment.
Joe was born in Syria, on November 28, 1945, a son of the late Joseph and Linda (Assafo) Yahoudy. Joe emigrated to the United States with his family in 1962, where he completed his secondary education, graduating from Utica Free Academy in 1965. A proud veteran, Joe honorably served our country as a medic in the United States Army, abroad, from 1969 to 1971. In 1972, he was granted citizenship to the United States.
Joe went on to complete his college degree and worked for General Electric, until his retirement. Prior to joining GE, he was employed by St. Elizabeth's Hospital for several years. Joe was surprisingly charismatic, often engaged in spirited discussions of world politics, religion and health. He enjoyed spending free time at Vernon Downs and Turning Stone Casino. An avid reader, he would freely share stories and the information learned with others. In recent years, Joe developed a love for animals, rescuing a dog and taking in a stray cat as his own. He took great pride in his daughters achievements, unabashedly boasting of her advanced education and career accomplishments.
Eternally optimistic and committed to his Christian faith, Joe valiantly completed an arduous course of treatments against cancer, all the while smiling and regaling his daughter and healthcare providers around him with sprightly dialog. He will be greatly missed.
Joe was blessed with and is survived by his cherished daughter, Chrissy; canine and feline companions, TerriAnn and Jacky, respectively; two brothers, Albert and Michael Yahoudy, of Utica and many cousins.
Chrissy sends a special thank you to acknowledge the refreshing approach and professionalism of Dr. Timothy Kubal and his staff; family friend, Sean Gordon, for always being there to help us through the long days, Phyllis Zanghi, for being the best boss ever, especially during these trying times, Rosemary Hanna Eddy, for showing me what it takes to be an exemplary healthcare proxy and daughter.
A memorial service was held on September 10, 2020, with interment at Florida National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Mr. Joseph Yahoudy, made to The Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
