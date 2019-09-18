Home

Kowalczyk Funeral Home
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Church
New York Mills, NY
Josephine A. Karwowski


1936 - 2019
Josephine A. Karwowski Obituary
Josephine A. Karwowski 1936 - 2019
UTICA, NY - Josephine Karwowski, 83, peacefully passed away on September 15, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Nellie Blat. Josephine is survived by her devoted husband, Frederick, of 64 years; sons, Dale (Karen), of Alabama, Gary (Olga), of Rochester and David (New Hartford, NY); grandchildren, Michael, Corey, Joseph, Lucien, Kameron, John and Connor; other close family members, Wanda Andrisani and Shirley Pavese.
Josephine was employed at the Oneida County Dept. of Motor Vehicles for 31 years. She will always be remembered for her kindness as she enjoyed assisting customers with their motor vehicle paperwork. Her greatest passions were cooking, working in her flower garden and decorating her home.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20 at Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Church, New York Mills, with calling hours before the service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills. Burial will follow at Sts. Stanislaus & Casimer Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Light a candle at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
