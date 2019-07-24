Josephine A. (Fryc) O'Leary 1923 - 2019

NEW HARTFORD - Josephine A. O'Leary (Fryc) went to be with the Lord and Savior on July 23, 2019 at the St. Luke's Home, with her family by her side.

Josephine was born in Auburn, on May 15, 1923, the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Maj) Fryc. At an early age, the family moved to Whitesboro and she attended Whitesboro High School, graduating in 1941. In 1942, Josephine married James F. O'Leary, Sr., at St. Paul's Church in Whitesboro. Jo was employed with GE and later with Chicago Market.

Mrs. O'Leary is survived by two sons, James (Karen) O'Leary and Patrick (Alison) O'Leary; her precious grandchildren, Kelly (Adam) Armstrong, Michaela (Matt) Tyo, Erin (Rob) Polyn and Cristen (Derick) Latone. She is also survived by her precious great-grandchildren, Brenna, Emma, Miranda, Liliana and Wyatt; two step-great-grandchildren, Ashlee and Dylan; a step-great-great granddaughter, Kinsley; as well as three nieces and one nephew. She was predeceased by her husband, James, Sr.; sister, Rose; and brother, John.

Mrs. O'Leary's funeral will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:45 a.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica and 11:30 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro, where her Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Her Rite of Committal and burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. Calling hours for family and friends are Thursday (today), from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the in Josephine's memory.

Mrs. O'Leary's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the St. Luke's Home for the wonderful care you provided to Josephine.

