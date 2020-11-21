1/1
Josephine A. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine A. Smith 1946 - 2020
UTICA - Josephine A. Smith, 74, passed away on November 17, 2020.
Josephine was born in Utica on June 1, 1946, to William and Jennie (Fisher) Wagner. She was united in marriage to Harry L. Smith on October 18, 1969. She was employed by Abeloves Linen Supply, where she enjoyed working until her retirement in 1999. Josephine was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother; she cherished her time with her family. She was an active member of the Rome Salvation Army.
Josephine is survived by her daughters, Mary Jo and Thomas Lampron, of Frankfort and Hillary and William Bassett, of Oriskany; her son, Harry Smith and fiancé, Sue Anna Nichols, Utica; five cherished grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; a sister, Laurie Looman, of Utica; and brother, John Wagner, of Marcy. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry L. Smith; a grandson, Harry Smith, Jr.; sister, Rose Morrison; brothers, William Wagner, Leonard Wagner and Brian Looman.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday (today), November 22, 2020, from 3:00-6:00 p.m., at Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home, 7751 Merrick Road, Rome. A funeral service will be held on Monday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral Home. Anyone planning to attend is asked to please wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing requirements. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery, Taberg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home
7751 Merrick Road
Rome, NY 13440
(315) 336-6360
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved