Josephine A. Smith 1946 - 2020

UTICA - Josephine A. Smith, 74, passed away on November 17, 2020.

Josephine was born in Utica on June 1, 1946, to William and Jennie (Fisher) Wagner. She was united in marriage to Harry L. Smith on October 18, 1969. She was employed by Abeloves Linen Supply, where she enjoyed working until her retirement in 1999. Josephine was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother; she cherished her time with her family. She was an active member of the Rome Salvation Army.

Josephine is survived by her daughters, Mary Jo and Thomas Lampron, of Frankfort and Hillary and William Bassett, of Oriskany; her son, Harry Smith and fiancé, Sue Anna Nichols, Utica; five cherished grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; a sister, Laurie Looman, of Utica; and brother, John Wagner, of Marcy. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry L. Smith; a grandson, Harry Smith, Jr.; sister, Rose Morrison; brothers, William Wagner, Leonard Wagner and Brian Looman.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday (today), November 22, 2020, from 3:00-6:00 p.m., at Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home, 7751 Merrick Road, Rome. A funeral service will be held on Monday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral Home. Anyone planning to attend is asked to please wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing requirements. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery, Taberg.



