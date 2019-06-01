|
Josephine "Joanne" Cadieux 1939 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mrs. Josephine Anne "Joanne" (Arcuri) Cadieux, age 79, of New Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 27, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
She was born in Utica on September 13, 1939, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary LaPorte Arcuri, and was a graduate of TR Proctor High School. On February 8, 1964, she was married to Armand Joseph Cadieux, a loving and blessed union of 40 years until his passing on April 27, 2004. Josephine, along with her husband, Armand Joseph, established Barrier Window Systems, Inc., a family company she continued to own and operate with her son, Anthony, until her retirement. Josephine loved traveling and experiencing many different cultures. She was a strong advocate for the Humane Society, Veterans Associations and the Notre Dame ROTC, of which she was a very generous benefactor to all. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her main focus in life was the well-being of her children and grandchildren, whom she loved deeply. A truly remarkable woman, she will be forever missed by her dear family.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Marion Cadieux, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; her daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Richard Roberts, of New Hartford; her beloved grandchildren, Anthony II and Victoria Cadieux, Gabrielle Cadieux, Katherine and Scott Baron, Margaux Cadieux, Armand Cadieux, II, and Sophia, Joseph, Mia and Arianna Roberts; her cherished great-grandchildren, Beau Francis Baron and Chloe Josephine Baron; her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia "Patti" and William Turczyn, of Westmoreland; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her much loved canine companions, Max and Peanut.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 5-8 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford. Entombment will be in the family mausoleum in Forest Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Neighborhood Center of Utica or the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Envelopes will be available.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 1 to June 2, 2019