|
|
Josephine "Josie" Campola 1921 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Josephine "Josie" Campola, 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community.
She was born in Utica, on February 12, 1921, a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Mary (Poccia) Malagese and was educated in local schools. On March 27, 1939, Josie was joined in marriage to Louis A. Campola, Sr. and the couple shared a loving marriage for over sixty years until his passing on October 3, 1999.
Mrs. Campola was the owner of Josie's Uniform Shop, which she operated successfully along with her family for over forty years.
She is survived by her three daughters and two sons-in-law, Frances and John Doti, of Utica, Carol Miklich, of Oriskany and Susan and Kurt Freeman, of Utica; a daughter-in-law, Betty Campola, of Utica; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, William Campola; son and daughter-in-law, Louis "Butch" and Geraldine "Gerry" Campola; her brothers, Philip, Tony and Frank Malagese; and sister, Anna Stelmar.
The family honored her in a private ceremony and she will be laid to rest beside her husband in Calvary Mausoleum.
The family would like to offer their most heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Brooklyn Unit of the Masonic Care Community for the loving and compassionate care shown to Josie during her stay there.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019