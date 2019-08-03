|
Josephine E. Laribee 1925 - 2019
N. UTICA - Mrs. Josephine E. Laribee, 93, a resident of The Pines at Utica Nursing home, formerly of N. Utica, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the nursing home, with her loving family by her side.
Josephine was born in Utica, on August 30, 1925, the daughter of Angelo and Providence (Maggiore) DiSalvo and received her education in Utica schools. On September 16, 1950, Josephine was united in marriage with Frederick J. Laribee, II. For many years, Josephine was employed with Howard Johnson's in N. Utica and she was a parishioner of St. Peter's Church in N. Utica. Josephine devoted her life to her home and beloved family.
Mrs. Laribee is survived by one daughter, Gerry Laribee, of Whitesboro; two sons and one daughter-in-law, David and Teri Laribee, of Sylvan Beach and Frederick Laribee, III, of Westmoreland; one son-in-law, Michael White, of Utica; one sister, Catherine DiSalvo Mikus, of FL; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick; daughter, Charlene Laribee White; grandson, David; one sister, Mary DiSalvo Gaiser; and one brother, Nicholas DiSalvo.
Mrs. Laribee's funeral will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Peter's Church, 422 Coventry Ave., N. Utica., where her Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the funeral Mass. Her Rite of Committal and burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Utica.
Those wishing to make a donation in Josephine's memory, please consider St. Peter's Church.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019