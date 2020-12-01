1/1
Josephine Johnson
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
SOUTHBURY, CT - Josephine Johnson, age 86, formerly of Westmoreland, NY, passed away after a month long battle with Covid-19.
She was born to the late Goudensz and Pauline Bockel, September 18, 1934 in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Josephine was a long time employee of St. Luke's Hospital, first as an EEG Technician and eventually the EEG Department Head until her retirement in 1999.
Josephine loved animals of all kinds but especially her cats. She loved spending her summers at Piseco Lake in the Adirondacks with her family and friends, especially enjoying the company of her close friends, Sandy Stannard, Cindy Brown and the late Florence Pexton.
Josephine is survived by her sister, Irene; her four children, Marji Mitchell and her husband, Jeff, of Southbury CT, Robert Tan and his wife, Nancy, of Cold Brook NY, Alexandra Iannone and her boyfriend, John DeStefano, of Rome NY and Gina Hobika and her husband, Joseph, of Utica NY; her five grandchildren, Jessica, Alexandra, Joey, Geena Jo and Julia; her two great-grandchildren, Kiara and Lia.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Edith and Laura.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Josephine's memory is welcome to do so to either one of her favorite animal charities: www.aspca.org or www.bestfriends.org.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
