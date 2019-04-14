|
Josephine M. (Lupia) Catera 1937 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Josephine M. (Lupia) Catera, age 81, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare. At the time of her passing she was surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Albany, NY on September 16, 1937, Josephine was the daughter of the late John P. and Mary R. (Corso) Lupia. When she was very young her family moved to Utica where she was subsequently raised and educated. After graduating from T.R. Proctor High School, she completed 2 years of study at Mohawk Valley Community College where she was inducted into Psi Beta, the National Honor Society in Psychology. On June 16, 1962 she married John J. Catera with whom she shared in a loving and devoted union of 56 years.
Josephine worked as a secretary for the Joseph Giruzzi Plumbing Company for several years before later being employed as a Teacher's Assistant with the Utica City School District. She retired from that position in June of 2000 after many valued years of service. She co-authored 4 cookbooks. Josephine was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. As the matriarch of her family, her world revolved around those she loved. She was a member of the T.R. Proctor High School 1955 Reunion Committee as well as the Teachers Retirement System. At one time a communicant of St. Agnes Church, she also attended St. Anthony of Padua Church. Currently she was a parishioner of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church.
Josephine is survived by her husband, John; her 3 sons and daughters-in-law, John P. Catera and Dawn Zbytniewski of New Hartford, Marc J. and Antonietta (Mineo) Catera of Rochester, and Thomas A. and Trista (Shepard) Catera of Syracuse; along with her grandchildren, twins Alexander and Nicholas Catera; Gabriella Catera and Katie Wieczorek, Marco Catera; Dominic and Jess Schmidt, and Brady Reber. She is also survived by many loving and special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and her in-laws, Pauline and Robert Grande, Shirley Catera, and Joseph and Marilyn Catera. She also leaves many special friends. She was predeceased by her uncle Morris Lupia; and her in-laws, Santo and Carmella Catera, and Michael Catera.
The family is grateful to the staff of Cedarbrook at the Sitrin Health Care Center for their care and concern.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning from 10-12 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Josephine's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Tuesday at 12:00 at the funeral home immediately upon the conclusion of visitation. Entombment will follow in Calvary Mausoleum.
