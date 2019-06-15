Josephine (Josie) M. Scollino 1922 - 2019

NEW YORK MILLS - Josephine (Josie) Madeline Scollino, 96, of New York Mills passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home.

She was born on June 15, 1922 in Utica, a daughter of the late George and Rose (Gentile) Deliberto. On October 28, 1944 she was united in marriage to Fred Scollino a blessed union of over 24 years, Mr. Scollino passed away on February 26, 1968.

Josephine was employed at one time with Holland Farms, the Boston Store in the Hand Bags Dept. More recently she was employed with Faxton Hospital in Medical Records.

She was a very social person who loved people. She was known as "Josie" and "Aunt Jo' to family and friends and, "Nana" and "G.G." to her grandchildren. She loved crafts and created many kinds. Her favorite was knitting winter scarfs and headbands, and crocheting holiday and seasonal kitchen towels for family and friends. She enjoyed playing golf for many years with girlfriends. She was a member of a crafty lady group. She had a wonderful relationship with her second special love in her life, Alfred Chwalek. They, along with friends enjoyed traveling to New Smyrna Beach, FL for three month winter vacations. They did this for 40 years. They attended NY Mills Seniors meetings together and enjoyed morning coffee at McDonalds with friends. They also enjoyed their Sunday Rides in the countryside and loved family gatherings. She was an excellent cook and baker. Everyone loved Aunt Jo's pusties and lasagna. She will always be remembered for her loving, caring and generous heart, her helpful hands, smile and quick wit.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Douglas Flewelling; three grandchildren, Alison Alberico and her husband, Joseph, Courtney Hunt and her husband, John and Brent Flewelling and his partner, Heather. She also leaves five great-grandchildren, Brianna and Payton Alberico, Evan, Dylan and Austin Flewelling. She leaves a sister, Virginia Selbach. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and cousins, including a special cousin, Rita. She also leaves step-children and step-grandchildren, Alan Chwalek, Sandy and Damian Farley and their three sons, Damian, Zachary and Griffin. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred of 25 years; her son, Fred Scollino, Jr.; Alfred Chwalek, her partner of 40 years; her brother, George (Sonny) Deliberto; also her aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and a cousin, Arlene.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of the Presbyterian Home and all of her home care aides, especially Tanya and Sue, for all the wonderful care and compassion given to Josephine.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass. Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Home, Forty Main St. in Whitesboro.

In lieu of flowers, please consider St. Jude's Children Hospital or the in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the Funeral Mass.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 15 to June 16, 2019