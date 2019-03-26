|
Josephine N. Vomer 1925 - 2019
Beloved Mother and Grandmother
MARCY - Mrs. Josephine N. Vomer, age 93, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. She is now reunited with her beloved grandson, David J. Vomer.
She was born in Utica on August 22, 1925, a daughter of the late Dionisio and Nicolina Montana Puliti and was educated in local schools having graduated from the Utica School of Commerce. Josephine was at one time married to John R. Vomer. He passed away in 1997. Josephine was employed as the bookkeeper with the Wademark Corp. for over 33 years, until her retirement.
She was predeceased by her cherished grandson, Dr. David J. Vomer, Pharm, D., on November 8, 2015; also Mary and Frank Tomaino, Sal and Josephine "DoDo" DiMeo and Linda Trotta.
Surviving are her beloved daughter, Denise "TT" Houseman; her beloved son, David J. Vomer and Leian; her cherished grandchildren, Christopher Vomer and fiancé, Christina Emmanuele, Marissa Vomer and fiancé, Stacey Dean and her children, Jack and Haylie; also her extended family; her Goddaughter, Jodianne Labella and husband, Nicholas and their sons, Nicholas and Daniel; Donnie and Lisa Hughes and their daughter, Tricia and husband, Jean Warner; Frank and Anne Pinnisi and their children, Frank, III and Trisha Pinnisi, Donato Pinnisi and Nicholas and Brittany Pinnisi and Tom and Rich "Yogi" Wood. Josephine also shared a special bond with her grandchildren's friends whom she loved dearly and who affectionately referred to her as Nonnie Vomer; and also her grand-dogs, Joey and Barney.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday morning, (today) at 11:00 a.m., in Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Josephine may be made to the Maynard Volunteer Fire Dept., Marcy. Envelopes will be available.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019