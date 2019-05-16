|
Josephine (Principe) Palazzo 1932 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Josephine (Principe) Palazzo, age 86, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Utica, on June 29, 1932 a daughter of the late Peter and Louise DiMeo Principe and was a graduate of TR Proctor High School. On July 4, 1953, she was married to Joseph Palazzo in St. Anthony of Padua Church, a loving and blessed union of 56 years until his passing on June 26, 2009. Josephine was employed for over thirty years with the Chicago Pneumatic Co. in the Payroll/Purchasing Dept. until her retirement. In her retirement, Josephine became a poll watcher with the Oneida County Board of Elections. She was a member of the IAM and loved gathering with her family at the Palazzo Cousins Club. She was also a devout Yankees fan. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony/ St. Agnes Church, where she served as an usher. A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she will be sadly missed by her dear family, but never forgotten.
Surviving are her beloved daughter, Christine Palazzo Sherman, of Utica; her cherished grandson, Eric Lenhardt; her nephew, James LaRocco, of AZ, who spent many holidays with Josephine; great-nieces and nephew, Callie Grundy, James LaRocco and Jennifer LaRocco-Zurica; several cousins and friends; and her canine companion, Luigi. She was predeceased by her sister, Carmelita "Lela" LaRocco; her nephew, Charles LaRocco; and her canine companion, Gracie.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 Noon at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of the Amherst Household at the Masonic Care Community, especially acknowledging Tammy, for their love and care given to Josephine.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2019