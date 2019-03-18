Josephine "Jay" Pizzo 1931 - 2019

ILION - Mrs. Josephine "Jay" Pizzo, 88, passed away, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in St. Elizabeth's Medical Center with her family by her side.

She was born in Frankfort on February 5, 1931, the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Pugliese Cataline. She attended Frankfort schools and graduated from Frankfort High School with the Class of 1948. She was married to the late John F. Pizzo on April 15, 1950 in St. Mary's Church. John passed away on June 2, 1997. Jay was employed as the Secretary for Utica-Oswego Motor Express and later, for Statewide Transport, Utica. She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church and a former member of the St. Francis Di Paolo Society Auxiliary.

Jay is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Marguerite and Dennis Wesolowski, with whom she resided in Ilion and Michele and Michael Laura, of Leesburg, VA; one son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Carrie Pizzo, of Utica; one sister, Ida DeLuke, of Ilion; her grandchildren, Alicia and her husband, Cano Davy, Brittani and her husband, Kyle Canipe, Danielle and her husband, Michael Lewis, Taylor Laura and Shea Laura; five great-grandchildren, Murphy Canipe, Lincoln Canipe, Carter Davy, Kennedy Davy and Michael Lewis; her very special nephew, Raymond "Buzzy" and his wife, Tammy DeLuke; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her funeral will be held, Thursday afternoon, at 1:00, in Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, S. Frankfort St., Frankfort, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev Paul Catena, Pastor. There will be no public calling hours. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery later this spring.

Her funeral arrangements are under the direction of the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort.

Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Josephine's online memorial page at www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019