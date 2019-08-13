|
Josephine (D'Agostino) Terzo 1924 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Josephine (D'Agostino) Terzo, age 95, went home to the Lord when she passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Sitrin Health Care Center with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on March 13, 1924, Josephine was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giacinta (Turchette) D'Agostino. She was raised and educated locally. On November 25, 1965 she was united in marriage to Joseph A. Terzo with whom she shared 33 years prior to his passing on August 8, 1999. Josephine and Joe were deeply committed to one another and to their relationship.
Josephine retired from her job at UNIVAC in 1977 after 20 years of service. Whether at work or with family and friends, she was a loyal and trustworthy person. She welcomed people into her life and was willing to tend to their needs before her own. She was also a caregiver for her family. Josephine opened her home to her nieces and nephews, and with a special bond, love, guidance, and positive attitude, she assisted in raising and caring for Christina and Melissa Acquaviva, and Sarah Owen. She was a member of the North Utica Senior Center and was an avid bowler honored with the title of Queen of the Hill. A parishioner of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, she also volunteered her time as a food preparer for the annual St. Rosalia festival. Josephine had a spirituality that shined.
Josephine leaves behind many special nieces and nephews including Robert and Jessie Hanes, Jim and Dorothy Acquaviva, Mark Acquaviva, Sr., Diana Owen, Rose Guido, Donald and Cathy Guido, Gregory and Leigh D'Agostino, Jerry and Mayme Fluharty, and Ronnie and Beth Zolocka; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and many dear friends who blessed her life especially Linda Unser, and Pat and Rosemary Gumbs. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Carmella D'Agostino; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rose and Frank S. Acquaviva, Anna and Flam Guido, and Mary D'Agostino; and her nephews, Deputy Chief William F. Acquaviva Sr./UFD; Richard A. Guido Sr., and John T. Owen; great-niece Christine (Guido) Carbone, and a great-nephew Michael Guido.
Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 9-10 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Josephine's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019