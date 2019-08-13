Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-6714
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Terzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine (D'Agostino) Terzo


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine (D'Agostino) Terzo Obituary
Josephine (D'Agostino) Terzo 1924 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Josephine (D'Agostino) Terzo, age 95, went home to the Lord when she passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Sitrin Health Care Center with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on March 13, 1924, Josephine was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giacinta (Turchette) D'Agostino. She was raised and educated locally. On November 25, 1965 she was united in marriage to Joseph A. Terzo with whom she shared 33 years prior to his passing on August 8, 1999. Josephine and Joe were deeply committed to one another and to their relationship.
Josephine retired from her job at UNIVAC in 1977 after 20 years of service. Whether at work or with family and friends, she was a loyal and trustworthy person. She welcomed people into her life and was willing to tend to their needs before her own. She was also a caregiver for her family. Josephine opened her home to her nieces and nephews, and with a special bond, love, guidance, and positive attitude, she assisted in raising and caring for Christina and Melissa Acquaviva, and Sarah Owen. She was a member of the North Utica Senior Center and was an avid bowler honored with the title of Queen of the Hill. A parishioner of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, she also volunteered her time as a food preparer for the annual St. Rosalia festival. Josephine had a spirituality that shined.
Josephine leaves behind many special nieces and nephews including Robert and Jessie Hanes, Jim and Dorothy Acquaviva, Mark Acquaviva, Sr., Diana Owen, Rose Guido, Donald and Cathy Guido, Gregory and Leigh D'Agostino, Jerry and Mayme Fluharty, and Ronnie and Beth Zolocka; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and many dear friends who blessed her life especially Linda Unser, and Pat and Rosemary Gumbs. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Carmella D'Agostino; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rose and Frank S. Acquaviva, Anna and Flam Guido, and Mary D'Agostino; and her nephews, Deputy Chief William F. Acquaviva Sr./UFD; Richard A. Guido Sr., and John T. Owen; great-niece Christine (Guido) Carbone, and a great-nephew Michael Guido.
Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 9-10 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Josephine's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eannace Funeral Home Inc
Download Now