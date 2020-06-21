Joshua Alexander Rovou 1991 - 2020
ALEXANDRIA, VA/UTICA - Joshua Alexander Rovou, 28 years young, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Alexandria, Virginia. His cause of death is still pending.
Joshua was the beloved son of Janice L. "Cookie" (Papa) Rovou and the late Nicholas J. Rovou. He was very concerned with the extremes that have become normalized in American society, particularly our over-obsession with work, declining sense of community, and the classism that exists which makes personal success much harder for some than it is for others. To pay honor to Josh, please do your part to make our country a kinder, more equitable, and balanced place.
He leaves his mother, Janice "Cookie" (with whom he had an incredibly strong bond of love) and stepfather Ronald Joseph; his brothers, Nicholas C. Rovou, Christian B. Rovou & Lizzie Molloy, and the memory of his brother Jeremy N. Rovou who preceded him on January 10, 1986; step siblings, Joshua & Rose Joseph, and Courtney Joseph whom he hadn't met, but was looking forward to doing so; aunts and an uncle, Janet Leo, with whom he shared a special bond and who was also his Godmother, and Joan & Richard Lee; cousins, especially Renee Leo, Frank & Brenda Leo, and Marc & Savannah Leo; and a special great-cousin, Brittany. Finally, he leaves his special friends, including Ralph "Trey" Cleary, a childhood friend who was like a brother; Nicole Rahn, never to be forgotten, Jibron Harris, a long-time college friend and fellow gamer, Michael Schepsis, his "sanity" in college, Devon Lash, college bud and gaming partner, and let's not forget Larry!!! He also leaves a very special lady, Diane Carville who respected Josh and was like an aunt to him. Finally, he leaves his beloved Bun Buns, Ferdinand and Isabella…He was predeceased by his father Nicholas J. Rovou, his maternal grandparents, Carmen & Gladys (Papa) Loconti; paternal grandparents, Charles & Carmella Rovou; Godfather & uncle, Frank Leo; and his "furry brothers", Ringo and Buddy.
The family will commemorate Joshua's life at a private time. His funeral service and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday morning at 10:30 at Historic Old St. John's Church, located at 240 Bleecker St, Utica, NY, where he was baptized. If you should be a visitor to the Mass please arrive a few minutes earlier so you may register and be seated. Please use parking lot entrance. Memorial contributions in Joshua's honor may be made to the family as they hope to establish a Scholarship Fund at New Hartford Senior High School to award a graduating senior who is blessed in mathematics. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
"Blackbird singing in the dead of night
Take these broken wings and learn to fly
All your life
You were only waiting for this moment to arise…"
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.