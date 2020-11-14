Joy Margaret Mary DeLucco 1932 - 2020
DOLGEVILLE - Joy Margaret Mary DeLucco, 88, passed away on Friday morning, November 13, 2020, at Little Falls Hospital.
She is survived by her beloved children; two daughters, Donna DeLucco, of Dolgeville, Christine (Dodie) Volo and her husband, Michael, of Little Falls; and one son, Frederick J. DeLucco, of Dolgeville; the love of her life, granddaughter, Natasha Cheyenne DeLucco, of Dolgeville; half-sister, Jean Fransolr, of FL; a step-brother, Thomas Hamilton, of Dolgeville; a niece, who was like a daughter, Elaine Ruggiero and her husband, Tom, of Dolgeville and her children, Kelly (Bill) Colbert, of Trenton and their son, Brady Colbert and Joseph (Nao) Moore and their children, Kadon and Leilani Moore, of Huntington Beach, CA; cousins, Richard Tompson, of St. Johnsville, Joan Bogner Lyon, of HI, Steve Bogner and his family, of Utica and Vivian Burth and her husband, Mike, of Rome; dear friends, Shirley Opperman, of CO, Philip Haas, of Tucson, AZ, Nancy Garland, of Fort Meyers, FL; and her special close friend, Barbara Schwartz, of Dolgeville; many nieces, nephews and cousins in the DeLucco, Tompson and Primer families; plus, many neighbors. She also leaves her cat, Angel.
Joy was predeceased by her mother, Addie Hamilton, of Clinton, in 1985; her beloved grandson, Jamie DeLucco-Campione, on August 24, 1991; her sister, Delight LaBorgue, in 1992; her step-father, Ernest Hamilton, in 1998; her husband, Frederick, on October 9, 2009; a great-great-nephew, Brogan Colbert, in May of 2014; and half-sister, Alice Blood, in March 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Roberts Funeral Home, 3 E. Faville Ave., Dolgeville, New York 13329. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 31 N. Helmer Ave., Dolgeville, NY 13329, with Father Brian Slezak, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, W. State St., Dolgeville, where committal prayers will be offered. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Frederick and grandson, Jamie. All are welcome to attend calling hours and her funeral mass. We ask that you wear a mask and social distancing procedures will be followed.
