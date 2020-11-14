1/1
Joy Margaret Mary DeLucco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joy Margaret Mary DeLucco 1932 - 2020
DOLGEVILLE - Joy Margaret Mary DeLucco, 88, passed away on Friday morning, November 13, 2020, at Little Falls Hospital.
She is survived by her beloved children; two daughters, Donna DeLucco, of Dolgeville, Christine (Dodie) Volo and her husband, Michael, of Little Falls; and one son, Frederick J. DeLucco, of Dolgeville; the love of her life, granddaughter, Natasha Cheyenne DeLucco, of Dolgeville; half-sister, Jean Fransolr, of FL; a step-brother, Thomas Hamilton, of Dolgeville; a niece, who was like a daughter, Elaine Ruggiero and her husband, Tom, of Dolgeville and her children, Kelly (Bill) Colbert, of Trenton and their son, Brady Colbert and Joseph (Nao) Moore and their children, Kadon and Leilani Moore, of Huntington Beach, CA; cousins, Richard Tompson, of St. Johnsville, Joan Bogner Lyon, of HI, Steve Bogner and his family, of Utica and Vivian Burth and her husband, Mike, of Rome; dear friends, Shirley Opperman, of CO, Philip Haas, of Tucson, AZ, Nancy Garland, of Fort Meyers, FL; and her special close friend, Barbara Schwartz, of Dolgeville; many nieces, nephews and cousins in the DeLucco, Tompson and Primer families; plus, many neighbors. She also leaves her cat, Angel.
Joy was predeceased by her mother, Addie Hamilton, of Clinton, in 1985; her beloved grandson, Jamie DeLucco-Campione, on August 24, 1991; her sister, Delight LaBorgue, in 1992; her step-father, Ernest Hamilton, in 1998; her husband, Frederick, on October 9, 2009; a great-great-nephew, Brogan Colbert, in May of 2014; and half-sister, Alice Blood, in March 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Roberts Funeral Home, 3 E. Faville Ave., Dolgeville, New York 13329. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 31 N. Helmer Ave., Dolgeville, NY 13329, with Father Brian Slezak, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, W. State St., Dolgeville, where committal prayers will be offered. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Frederick and grandson, Jamie. All are welcome to attend calling hours and her funeral mass. We ask that you wear a mask and social distancing procedures will be followed.
lease visit www.robertsfuneralcare.com to leave a message of sympathy for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
3 Faville Ave
Dolgeville, NY 13329
(315) 429-3144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved