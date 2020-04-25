|
|
Joyce A. Gibbs 1951 - 2020
FLOYD - Joyce A. Gibbs, age 68, passed away on April 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Rome, on September 13, 1951, a daughter of the late Marshall and Viola (Nutt) Gage and step-mother, Mary (Zimmerman) Gage. She received her education in the Holland Patent School System.
On April 11, 1976, she was united in marriage to James Gibbs, at her father's home. Joyce worked as a Marine Helper for the Department of Transportation and as a resident counselor with the ARC in South Utica, for many years.
She enjoyed camping, at various locations, all around New York State, traveling to Maine with James, taking leisure cruises to the Bahamas and she especially loved spending time with her family.
Joyce is survived by her children, Rebekah (Edward) Abbott, Regina Gibbs (Mike Manzer) and Robert (Valarie) Gibbs; grandchildren, Shadow Stephens, Justin Hagadorn and McKenzie Trinkaus; and her great-grandchild, Sophia Morrison. She is also survived by a sister, Catherine Reinhardt; sisters-in-law, Cecilia Gibbs and Susan (Robert) Greco; brother-in-law, Kenneth Gibbs; many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as her beloved dog, Fritz. Joyce was predeceased by her parents;a sister; three brothers; and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Gibbs.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Hospice and Palliative care for their kindness and compassionate care of Joyce.
A memorial service in Joyce's honor will be held at a later date.
Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020