Joyce B. Schweinsberg 1928 - 2020
SOUTH TRENTON - Joyce B. Schweinsberg, 91, of Church Road, passed away on June 28, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital.
She was born in Utica on December 25, 1928, a daughter of Francis and Juanita Root Brown. She graduated from UFA in 1947 and attended Utica School of Commerce for accounting. Joyce spent summers, as a youth, in Port Leyden.
She was united in marriage to Wallace (Wally) Schweinsberg on June 21, 1952 in Utica. The couple settled in South Trenton, where she has lived for 66 years.
She was employed at General Electric, Utica, from 1950-57.
Joyce was a member of the South Trenton Presbyterian Church, past president of S. Trenton Community Association, S. Trenton Cemetery Association, Holland Patent American Legion Auxiliary, Singing Hills Seniors, past president of Daughters of Union Soldiers of Civil War, AARP and UFA Alumni. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing cards. She also enjoyed spending summers in Old Forge on Fourth Lake from 1965 to the present.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Gayle and Joseph Partyka, S. Trenton; a son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Dawn Schweinsberg, Old Forge; grandchildren, Nicole, Heather Partyka, Paige and Brooke Schweinsberg; step grandchildren, Michael, Brittany (Ryan) and Michelle; three great-grandchildren, Brandon, Leigha and Giavanna; two step great-grandchildren, Kaydence and William; one sister, Janet Crane; special cousin, Jim Brown; and several special nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband on January 17, 2008; a son, Clifton, in 1996; and an infant sister, Janice Brown.
Memorial contributions in her name can be made to the South Trenton Presbyterian Church or do something kind for your neighbors.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at South Trenton Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, 9597 Main Street, Remsen. Please wear a facemask and practice social distancing in the funeral home.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.