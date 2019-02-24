|
|
Joyce D. Ruggiero 1942 - 2019
N. UTICA - Mrs. Joyce D. Ruggiero, 76, a resident of Colonial Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rome, formerly of Deland Dr., N. Utica, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Joyce was born in Utica on September 12, 1942, the daughter of Bernard and Stella (Marchefka) Oastler. She was raised and educated in Utica, was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and earned her LPN degree from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. On September 24, 1966, Joyce was united in marriage with Joseph L. Ruggiero, a loving union of 44 years until Joe's death in 2010. For many years, until her retirement, Joyce was employed with the Utica City School District in various facets of employment, most recently as a library aide. Joyce was a longtime parishioner of St. Mark's Church in N. Utica and, more recently, an active member and dedicated volunteer at Historic Old St. John's Church in Utica. She enjoyed baking, cooking, crafts and crocheting, and her greatest joy was spending time with her cherished grandchildren.
Mrs. Ruggiero is survived by her two daughters and one son-in-law, Christina and Joseph Kallasy, of New Hartford, and Andrea Ruggiero-DeLoach and Gary Cameron, of FL; four cherished grandchildren, Tyler Kallasy and Courtney Wheeler, of SC, Shae Kallasy and Thomas Fiorentino, Jr., of Canandaigua, NY, Janea Morgan DeLoach, of FL, and Olivia Whitney DeLoach, of FL; one sister and brother-in-law, Laurel and Kamil Zogby, of New Hartford; one brother, George Oastler, of CA; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Ruggiero's funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Historic Old St. John's Church in Utica, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass. Her Rite of Committal and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Utica.
Those wishing to make a donation in Joyce's memory, please consider Colonial Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 950 Floyd Ave., Rome, NY 13440.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to the entire staff at Colonial Park for the care and love they provided Joyce over the past two years. Special thanks to Patty and Saige for their extra compassionate care in her final days and especially Shannon, whom Joyce had a special affection for.
Arrangements entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., North Utica.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019