Joyce E. Murphy 1938 - 2020
SHERRILL - Joyce E. Murphy, of East Noyes Blvd., passed away on Monday, January 27th, 2020, in the Katherine Lutheran Home, with her family at her side.
She was born on November 15, 1938, in Utica, NY, a daughter of the late James and Eva (Russell) Ebert and was a graduate of Onondaga Valley Academy in Syracuse.
On November 16, 1968, Joyce and William J. Murphy were united in marriage in Syracuse and have shared this loving bond of over 51 years together.
Joyce's career included being secretary to the principal of VVS Middle School, Director of Christan Education at Oneida Presbyterian Church and she also worked in the library at the Vernon Elementary School.
She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and also enjoyed gardening, doing crossword puzzles and antiquing with her husband Bill. Joyce maintained a strong faith in Christ throughout her life that shone through as she used her gift of hospitality. She had a great devotion to her church and family.
She was a member of Plymouth Alliance Church of Sherrill and was a former board member of Care Net of Central NY.
Surviving are her husband, William J. Murphy; three daughters, Lorraine McKenna and husband, Pat, Susan Woodcook and husband, Dean and Kathleen Hepler and husband, Tim; one son, Peter Murphy and wife, Kim; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Gail Patten.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home, 464 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, NY 13461. All are also invited to the Celebration of Joyce's Life at 1 p.m. at the Plymouth Alliance Church, 169 Kinsley Street, Sherrill, NY with Pastor Kurt Johnson officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Care Net of Central NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020