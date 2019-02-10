Home

Joyce L. Babcock 1933 - 2018
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL - Joyce L. Babcock, age 85, died November 21, 2018, at Crustead Care Center - Haven Hospice in Orange Park, Florida.
She was born May 30, 1933, daughter of Clifford and Elsie Lay. She was the wife of Merrill B. Babcock for 60 years, who died in 2009.
Joyce is survived by her two sons, Merrill and Christian; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Joyce was living with her son, Christian, in Green Cove Springs, Florida. She was a resident of Hamilton for over 60 years.
Joyce was cremated, in lieu of services, and will be buried along side her husband in May, 2019.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2019
