Joyce M. Holic 1941 - 2020
WATERVILLE - Joyce M. Holic, 79, passed away peacefully and comfortably at her home, with the love and support of her family, on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
She was born in Utica, on July 26, 1941, the daughter of the late Donald and Josephine Tuhoski Olmstead. Joyce was raised in Oriskany Falls and graduated from Madison Central School. She also earned a degree from CCBI in Syracuse. Joyce retired from the Utica District Telephone Credit Union with ten years of service. She previously had worked 28 years for the former Oneida National Bank and its later successors. Joyce made many close friends and business associates in her banking career. On May 6, 1961, Joyce married Paul Holic, Jr. She enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach and their "second home," at the Scenic View Camp Ground in West Winfield. Joyce enjoyed bowling and in her later years, was an avid Bingo Player and games of chance. Joyce also deeply supported her church, the Waterville United Methodist Church. Her warm smile and her caring ways will be remembered by many. Joyce's family deeply mourns her passing, because of her compassionate love, as a wife, a mother and a grandmother.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Paul Holic, Jr.; her daughter, Kimberly Holic, of Waterville; her son, Paul Michael Holic and his wife, Kim Young, of Clinton; her brothers, Richard (Helen) Olmstead, of Waterville, Joseph (Rose) Olmstead, of Fairport, AL and Donald (Julie) Olmstead, of Waterville; brother-in-law, Bob Holic, of Sangerfield; and sister-in-law, Anne Wagner, of York, PA, six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her great-grand puppy, Ruger McGee; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce is also survived by numerous close friends, including Jamie and Carol Christian and Hoyt Kelly. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Josephine.
Joyce's funeral will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at the Waterville United Methodist Church. There will be a visitation on Saturday, at the church, 214 Madison Street, Waterville, from 1-3 p.m., prior to the service. All are requested to wear a facial mask and respect the current social distancing guidelines.
Joyce's family has entrusted her care to the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. To offer a condolence or share a memory of Joyce, please visit paulfuneralhome.net
Donations in Joyce's name, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Waterville United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the church.