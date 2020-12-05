Joyce Mary Tourtelot 1941 - 2020

CORONA - Joyce Mary (Mergenthaler, Blake) Tourtelot, 79, of Corona, CA, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Corona Regional Medical Center.

She was born on January 29, 1941, in Utica, NY, the daughter of Michael W. and Mary Katherine (VanLare) Mergenthaler. She was raised and educated in Clinton, NY.

Joyce was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her interests included her family, quilting, knitting, sewing and bridge. In her lifetime, she made thousands of quilts which she graciously gave to family, friends and strangers. She spread her love through her quilts.

Joyce is survived by her husband, of almost 50 years, Ernest Evans Tourtelot; her beloved Yorkie, Phoebe; her children, Michael (Grace), of Chino Hills, CA, Rebecca (Chris) Pulver, of Manlius, NY, Daniel (Cindy) of Mooresville, NC and William, of Rome, NY; her brother, Gary, of Herkimer, NY; her grandchildren, Sarah Beam, Elizabeth Dell, Stephen and Ben Tourtelot, Joshua, Jacob, Amara and Caleb Pulver, Sean, DJ and Elijah Tourtelot and Kailey Armel, Austin, Ashley and Alicia Tourtelot; several great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Constance Ann Blake (May 2020).

In the late spring of 2021, she will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Memorial Park, Clinton NY.



