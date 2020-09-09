Joyce R. Robertson 1931 - 2020
UTICA - Joyce R. Robertson, 89, entered Heaven on Saturday, September 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at her Utica home.
She was born on May 24, 1931, in Rochester, NY, to Charles and Rosemarie Bildstein Evans. She was educated in Rochester schools and attended MVCC. On June 23, 1951, she married Donald M. Robertson and had 8 children. Her home was her priority and the place where all her children's friends gathered to play and eat her delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies. Later in life, she worked as a Teacher's Aide at Kemble Street School, Utica.
Once her children left home, Mom enjoyed traveling to visit them, cruising with friends, exciting trips around the world and casinos. Her sweet giving personality made friendships easy as she had many in both Utica and Clearwater, FL.
Joyce is survived by her children, Donna Robertson, Gary (Michele) Robertson, Jill (Jim) Hillebrand, Amy Marquissee, Beth (Steve) Voce, Donald (Kate) Robertson and Lori (Frank) Scalzo. She was loved dearly by her fifteen grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald; her son, Dennis; her son-in-law, Mark Marquissee; and her brothers, Jack and Chuck Evans.
Visitation will take place at Mark C. Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, on Saturday, September 12th from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m., with funeral services officiated by Hospice Chaplain Wally Plock immediately following. Services will be live streamed through www.facebook.com/markcbentzfuneralservice
and can also be viewed at your convenience (a Facebook account is not needed to view). CDC and NYS guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Stevens Swan Humane Society or Hospice & Palliative Care in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Crystal, Beverly and Wally, of Hospice for all their loving care.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com
