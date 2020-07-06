Joyce W. Daily 1932 - 2020
REMSEN - Joyce W. Daily, 88, passed away on July 3, 2020 at the Pines Nursing Home, Utica.
She was born on April 30, 1932 in the Town of Trenton, a daughter of George and Wava (Davis) Gilbert. She was educated in Holland Patent schools. She was united in marriage to Dr. Wilkin Daily on May 24, 1952. Wilkin passed away on December 27, 1995. Joyce was employed, for many years, at Utica Mutual Insurance Company and Alexander and Alexander.
Joyce is survived by a sister, Esther Bidwell, of Barneveld; her companion, Mack (Owen) Rowlands; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves special friends, Barbara Polczynski and Nan Zacek. She was predeceased by four brothers and sisters-in-law, Howard and Mabel, Carl and Edith, Forrest and Bette and Arthur and Jannette; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth and Harry Lichtenberger and Gladys and Ray Karpinski.
Per Joyce's wishes there will be no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Olden Barneveld Cemetery.
Please make donations to a charity of one's choice
.
Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen, is in charge of the arrangements.
.