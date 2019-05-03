|
|
Jozefa Frac 1960 - 2019
UTICA - Jozefa Frac, 59, a longtime area resident passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Faxton - St. Luke's with her family by her side after a courageous four year with battle with cancer.
She was born in Radgoszcz, Poland, on March 10, 1960 and came to United States in 1994. She was the daughter of Jan Mroczek and the late Cecilia Mroczek and received her education in Poland schools. On December 31, 1983, she was united in marriage with Jan Frac, in Poland, a blessed union of 35 years. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church.
She was employed at Utica Converters for many years, until her layoff, when she took on the roll of a full Babcia. She raised her grandchildren who were her entire world. Jozefa was a loving and caring mother and a best friend to her three daughters. She loved baking and had a green thumb, always growing beautiful flowers.
Her survivors include her beloved husband, Jan Frac, of Utica; her three daughters and their spouses, Anna and her husband, Joshua Craft, of Chadwicks, Magdalena and her husband, Martin Lonkey, of Marcy and Paulina and her companion, Jeffery Wysluzaly, of Whitesboro. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Gavin Lonkey, Annabelle Koster, Connor Lonkey, Hannah Lonkey, Jordan Craft and Morgan Craft. Also surviving are her father, Jan Mroczek, of Poland; her siblings, Jozef and Teresa Moroczek, of CT, Jozef and Teresa Ziobron, of IL, Czeslawa Wilk, of IL, Stefan and Zofia Mroczek, of CT and Kazimierz and Zuzanna Mroczek, of Poland. Also surviving, are her brothers and sister-in-laws, Zdzislaw and Maria Skrzek, Kazimierz and Wieslawa Frac, Marek and Marcelina, Krzysztof and Lucyna Frac, Bogdan and Dorota Frac, Andrzej and Anna Kendzor, Agata Frac, Pawel and Barbara Frac, She was predeceased by her mother, Cecilia Mroczek.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt appreciation to all family and friends who have reached out during this difficult time, as well as Dr. Razia and her oncology staff at Slocum-Dickson and to the nurses and staff on 6th floor Faxton-St. Luke's Hospital for the wonderful care giving to Jozefa during her stay.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jozefa's calling hours at Kowalczyk Funeral Home at 1156 Lincoln Ave, Utica NY 13502. Her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Monday, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Trinity Church, 1206 Lincoln Ave., Utica, NY 13502. Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 3 to May 4, 2019