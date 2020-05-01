Juanita Huther 1953 - 2020
CORTLAND - Juanita Maria Gilson Huther born on June 4th, 1953, at Cortland Memorial Hospital, died on April 27th, 2020 after battling cancer.
She graduated from Cortland Sr. High School in 1971. Juanita pursued her passion to take care of others. She started as a Candy Striper at Cortland Memorial Hospital. She went on to graduate from St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing, where she met her husband and best friend of 45 years, Paul Huther. Juanita obtained her BSN from Utica Rome and then her Nursing Practitioner from OCC. Juanita worked at Cortland Regional Medical for 46 years.
Juanita was a mother, wife, sister, friend, godparent, mentor and a true nurse. Juanita is survived by her husband, Paul Huther; son, James Huther; sister, Joan Henry-Gates; brother-in-law, Tim Gates; nephews, Michael and Peter Henry; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Grace and John DiLiberto; niece and nephews, Michael, Mathew (Godson) and Amy DiLiberto; Godchildren, Marin and Matdie Filella; and two dogs, Jill and Luke. She will be greatly missed.
Private services for immediate family will be at Wright-Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland NY, 13045. Please join virtual services at 1 PM on Friday via the Wright-Beard Funeral Home public FaceBook page, which requires no log in or membership.
Contributions can be made to The Best Friends Animal Society at www.bestfriends.org or to the Cortland SPCA, 879 McLean Rd., Cortland, NY. To offer online condolences please visit www.wright-beard.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2020.