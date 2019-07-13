|
|
Judith A. "Jude" Hefferon 1940 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Judith A. "Jude" Hefferon, 78, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home with her family by her side.
Her memorial service will be Tuesday, at 6 p.m., at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford. Public visitation will precede the service, beginning at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a contribution in Jude's memory to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica, NY 13502.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 13 to July 14, 2019