|
|
Judith Ann Carbone 1940 - 2019
Devoted Mother and Homemaker
CASSVILLE - Judith Ann Carbone, 78, of Cassville, NY, departed this life on Friday, April 5, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family.
She was born in Utica, NY, the daughter of the late Lester and Lois Rishel. She attended local schools and was a graduate of UFA.
Judy was married to Frank Carbone and from that union she had four sons and was a devoted mother and homemaker.
She had a special love and passion for her family, her dearest friends, her animals, gardening and love of the family farm. Judy spent many years as reading volunteer to the youth at the Utica School Systems and the Clayville Library.
She will be sadly missed by her family: four sons, Michael J. Carbone and wife, Rhonda Plunkett Carbone; Steven M. Carbone and wife, Karen Comito Carbone; James Carbone and wife, Gina Canarelli Carbone, and their children, Christian, Joey and Anthony Carbone; and Christopher J. Carbone and wife, Wendy Suba Carbone, and their children, Sarah Judith and Christopher W. Carbone; one brother, Jon Rishel and his wife, Peggy; and sister-in-law, Leslie Rishel and her children, Samantha Rishel and Andrea Fiorentino.
She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Rishel, and her aunts and uncles, Alma, Doris, Kenneth and Glenn Keehle.
There will be no calling hours.
Judy's Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2222 Genesee St., Utica, NY, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Salerno. The family will greet visitors at the conclusion of the mass.
Contributions may be made to the Clayville Library; envelopes will be available at the church.
Arrangements are under the guidance of John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY.
To send an online greeting, go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019