Judith "Judy" Dodson
Judith "Judy" Dodson 1940 - 2020
UTICA - Judith "Judy" Dodson, 79, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.
Judy was born on November 17, 1940, the daughter of Stephen and Viola Banks, of Florence, NY. Judy enjoyed a long career in nursing, graduating from The Faxton Hospital School of Nursing in Utica, as an RN, on September 8, 1961. Judy loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed watching birds and tending to her flowers. Over the years, Judy would attend hot air balloon shows and loved seeing covered bridges along the way.
Judith is survived by her sons, Lee (Natalie) Dodson, of Central Square, Larry Dodson, of SC and Les (Rhonda) Dodson, of Waterloo; her sister, Phyllis Randall, of Syracuse; as well as six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Viola; brothers, Stephen Banks, Jr., and Joseph Banks; her sister, Joyce Johnson; and her former husband, Kay J. Dodson.
Due to recent health concerns, a memorial service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at a later date, when circumstance permit. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Church Cemetery in Florence, NY.
Those wishing to make a donation in Judy's memory, please consider your local humane society or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online me3ssages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
