Judith G. Turturo 1965 - 2020
CLINTON - Miss Judith G. Turturo, 55, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford.
Judith was born in New Hartford, on April 9, 1965, the daughter of Nicholas and Pauline (Collette) Turturo. She was raised and educated locally and was a graduate of New Hartford High School, MVCC and Utica School of Commerce. At one time, Judith was employed with Dr. Christopher Clark in New Hartford.
She enjoyed going to the casino, doing lottery scratch off tickets and was a member of Hope Alliance Church, New Hartford.
Miss Turturo is survived by two brothers and one sister-in-law, David and Donna Turturo, of N. Utica and Michael Turturo, of New Hartford; half-sister, Isabelle Smith; two aunts, of Malone, NY; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her feline companion, Brittany. She was predeceased by her fiancee, Rody Goodrich; one brother, Nick Turturo; half-brothers, Rodney Quesnelle, James Turturo, Sr., Phillip Turturo and Frank Turturo; and half-sisters, Linda Jones, Grace Borowski and Agnes Delberto.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate Judith's Life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Hope Alliance Church, 4291 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Judith's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the members at Hope Alliance Church for the many years of friendship and loving care they provided.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
.