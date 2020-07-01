Judith Grace Streichert 1938 - 2020
ORISKANY - Judith "Judy" Grace Streichert, 82, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare with her loving family by her side.
She was born on May 16, 1938, in Norwich, NY, the daughter of Benjamin and Marjorie (Smith) Tripp. In 1956, Judy married Robert L. Streichert. They shared a blessed union of nearly 55 years prior to his passing on October 22, 2011. She was a communicant of Grace Church and was a member of Women Freemasons of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandma (Grandma Grape). Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Judy loved nature and especially loved bird watching. She was an avid shopper. Judy enjoyed many great shows at the Stanley throughout the years.
Judy is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Christine DeJoseph (John), Deerfield, Cynthia Streichert (James Bernier), Piseco, Marjorie Przybyla, Utica, Tammy Streichert (Lou), Utica and Jaqueline Streichert-Mulvihill; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Rita Palmer, New Jersey, Thomas and Nancy Streichert, Utica and Michael and Melissa Streichert, Marcy; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brothers, Alwin Tripp, Johnnie Tripp and Mark Doliver; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, James and David.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service to be celebrated on Monday at 1 p.m. at Crown Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Judy's name may be made to Pounder Hall at the Eastern Star Home, 8290 State Route 69 and PO Box 959, Oriskany, NY 13424.
Judy's family would like to thank the staff and friends at Pounder Hall for the care and compassion shown to her during her stay.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
.