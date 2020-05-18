Judith (Brown) Guzik 1942 - 2020

JORDANVILLE - Judith (Brown) Guzik, age 77, died on Friday, May 8, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica.

She was born on August 16, 1942, in Oneonta, the daughter of the late Edward Hugh and Ellen G. Barlow Brown. She was a graduate of Laurens Central School, Class of 1960 and went on to earn a BS Degree in Elementary Education with Honors from SUNY Oneonta in 1965. Judith also received her MS Degree in Guidance (K-12) from SUNY Oneonta in 1973.

On July 17, 1965, she married Anthony F. Guzik, Jr. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Oneonta. They lived on the family farm, eventually moving to Jordanville. They had been married for 54 years.

Judith thoroughly enjoyed the challenge of teaching and being active with children both inside and outside of the classroom. She started her career at Mount Markham in 1965 and finishing her career at Richfield Springs Central School, retiring in 2004.

As an active member of the Garden Club of Richfield Springs, she kept busy by helping the club with a variety of projects around the community. She worked with elementary students in filling the garden around the flagpole with flowers. Everyone in the community was able to enjoy the marigolds each fall due to their efforts. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her husband and their two children, Reverend Michael A. Guzik, SJ and David C. Guzik and his wife, Heidi (Ackerman), of Fairfield, CT; along with her beloved grandchildren, Jonathan and Jason. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Ann Marie (Guzik) Hauser and her husband, Gregory; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson Disease Foundation, c/o Wm. Blacke Med. Research Bldg., 650 W. 168th St., NYC, NY 10032.

The funeral and interment were private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to be announced.

Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.



