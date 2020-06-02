Judith M. Rivenburgh
1966 - 2020
HERKIMER - Judith M. Rivenburgh, 53, of Herkimer, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Oneida on November 25, 1966, the daughter of the late William James Rivenburgh and Evelyn Savin Coniguliaro. She attended Frankfort-Schuyler and Cazenovia Schools.
Judith is survived by her beloved companion, Albert Doolen, of Frankfort; one son, Albert Doolen, Jr. and his wife, Melody, of Virginia; one daughter, Amanda and her husband, Loren Crain, of Frankfort; two brothers, William Rivenburgh and his wife, Dana, of Frankfort and Daniel Rivenburgh and his wife, Elizabeth, of Iowa; one sister, Brenda O'Connor, of Ilion; her beloved grandchildren, Zachary Mcmahon, Jasmine Doolen, Hailey Doolen, Albert Doolen, III, Alexandrea Doolen, Austin Crain, Aubree Crain and Autumn Crain; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public services.
Funeral arrangments are under the direction of the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Judith's online memorial page at www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
