Judith Richardson Sullivan 1927 - 2020
A Kind, Loving Woman of Integrity
NEW HARTFORD - Judith Richardson Sullivan, 92, passed away on June 18, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare due to complications from COVID-19.
Judy was born on November 30, 1927, in Bristol, VA, the daughter of the late Cecil Howard and Lena Merchant Richardson. She was a 1944 graduate of Lexington High School, Lexington, NC and attended Appalachian State Teacher's College in Boone, NC. Judy was a teacher's assistant with Madison Oneida County BOCES prior to retiring.
Judy married Vernie Vestal Everhart on December 20, 1947. They enjoyed 43 years together before his death on September 4, 1991. On October 31, 1998, she married Gerald Francis Sullivan, a union of 20 years prior to his death on May 20, 2019.
Judy was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she met many friends. The Church was such a blessing to her and a significant force in many aspects of her life. Many thanks to Debbie Kelsey and all the former pastors for their love and guidance.
Judy was a world traveler and continued international travel well into her 80's. She was adventurous and set foot on every continent including Antarctica. Since her college days, she enjoyed playing Bridge and developed many lasting friendships with the members of her various Bridge clubs.
Surviving are two sons, J. Richard Everhart and his wife, Suzanne, State Road, NC and Scott Everhart and his wife, Tracy, Deerfield; stepdaughter, Maureen Reinhardt, Whitesboro; stepson Gerald Sullivan and his wife, Renee, Auburn, MA; grandchildren, Brandon Everhart, Ashley Everhart-Piester and her husband, Casey, Mary Tilley and her husband, Chris, Samuel Everhart, John Shafer and his wife, Lauren, Christopher Sullivan, Rachel Sullivan; and great-grandchildren, Autumn and Dexter Piester and Titus and Isabella Tilley. She also leaves dear family friends, Joan and Albert Shaw and family, New Hartford and Dominick Lanza, Frankfort.
Judy was predeceased by her son, Michael Everhart; brothers, Don and Howard Richardson; sister, Shirley Burkhart; and dear friend, Ruth Case.
Funeral services will be at a later date under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Judy's family extends their gratitude to Presbyterian Residential Community and Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for their kindness and care.
Remembrances in Judy's name may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 13 Clark Pl., Utica, NY 13501.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.