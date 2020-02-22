|
Judith "Judy" (Stasaitis) White 1947 - 2020
FRANKFORT, NY - Judith Jean "Judy" White, 72, passed away peacefully, with loved ones by her side, after a brave battle with cancer, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at The Siegenthaler Center of Hospice and Palliative Care.
Judy was born in Utica on March 12, 1947, the daughter of the late James G., Sr. and Regina (Dwyer) Stasaitis. On September 20, 1969, at St. George's Roman Catholic Church, she was joined in marriage to John C. White.
She is survived by her beloved husband, John; Judy was blessed with three children, Jennifer and her husband, Michael DiBrango, Tara White and her fiancé, Chad Tice and James White; grandchildren, Michael, Jr. and John "Jack" DiBrango, Declan Tice, Savannah Tice and James "Jimmy" White; her sister and brother-in-law, Jamie and Ed Townsend; and brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Jan Stasaitis; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Linda White; and also many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her cherished friends the "Two Amigos", Joy and Maria.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica. Relatives and friends may call on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., corner of Mohawk St., Utica.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to the , heart.org, the , or Hospice and Palliative Care, hospicecareinc.org.
Online memorials and obituary at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020