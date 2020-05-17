Judy Baldwin 1938 - 2020
MARCY - Judy (nee Service) Baldwin, of Marcy, passed away on May 15, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Robert Baldwin; adoring mother of Elaine Baldwin and Lisa (Paul) Hilleren; loving grandmother of Eric (Jenn) Hilleren and Wendy Hilleren; cherished great-grandmother to Cora Beth Hilleren; and devoted sister of Ron Service.
Services and interment are private with a celebration of life to be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to www.hospicecareinc.org or to Maynard FD.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 17 to May 18, 2020.