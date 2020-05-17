Judy Baldwin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Baldwin 1938 - 2020
MARCY - Judy (nee Service) Baldwin, of Marcy, passed away on May 15, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Robert Baldwin; adoring mother of Elaine Baldwin and Lisa (Paul) Hilleren; loving grandmother of Eric (Jenn) Hilleren and Wendy Hilleren; cherished great-grandmother to Cora Beth Hilleren; and devoted sister of Ron Service.
Services and interment are private with a celebration of life to be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to www.hospicecareinc.org or to Maynard FD.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.dimblebyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved