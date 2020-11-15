Judy Fischer 1938 - 2020

HAMILTON, NY/ARLINGTON, VA - Judy Fischer, 82, peacefully passed away on October 29, 2020.

Judy was born in Rochester, NY, on September 8, 1938, to Charles and Marjorie Frank. Her younger sister, Kathlyn, was born 14 years later. She graduated from John Marshall High School and the Rochester Business Institute. A couple of things about Judy that people may not know, is she was the New York State Junior Bowling Champion at age 17 and at the age of 50, she earned her BA after many years of doggedly taking classes at Colgate and SUNY, while raising three kids, working full time and managing a household.

She married Fred Fischer, in April 1970 and moved to Hamilton, with her two children from a previous marriage, Shannon and Patrick. Her third child, Charles, was born the following year.

From an early age, Judy's life was shaped and defined by the teachings of the church and her faith. She lived her beliefs - caring for your community, caring for those in need and embodied her values of kindness, acceptance and love. Judy was a member of her beloved St. Thomas' Episcopal Church for nearly 50 years, where she sang joyfully in the choir and served in multiple leadership positions. Within the church, she sponsored community outreach activities, including supporting the community food bank, Friendship Inn and organizing support for world outreach to communities in Haiti and Liberia. Additionally, Judy served on the board and as Board Director of Heritage Farms, successfully expanding services to differently-abled community members.

Judy's greatest professional joy was her purposeful and impactful work at Colgate University at the Career Services Center. Judy's ability to listen and guide students in exploring their future goals, provided her deep satisfaction. She was among the first to actively open her office door to LGBTQ students and students of color to address their specific concerns. Judy served as a pre-law advisor for Colgate University and the President of the National Pre-Law Advisors Association. She also worked with professors across the university to formalize a scholarship coaching program that helped students capture prestigious awards.

One of the many gifts she brought home to her children through her work, was her commitment to an open table. Judy invited dozens of students for home-cooked meals, many of whom became life-long friends. The stories of their individual backgrounds, goals and experiences opened new horizons for her own children, including the desire to travel and explore the world. Judy was able to experience the world with her children and beloved grandchildren, traveling to Asia, Europe and Africa, engaging everyone she came into contact with through her infectious personality.

Judy relaxed by walking daily around Hamilton, playing Duplicate Bridge, enjoying movie nights, staying close to friends through 40 years of monthly 'over forty' dinner gatherings and inviting friends and family for warm Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve celebrations.

Judy is survived by her immediate and extended family: Patrick Fischer and Marnie Ward, of Denver, CO, Shannon Fischer, Brack and Justin, of Arlington, VA, Charles Fischer; Kathlyn and Neil Greene, of Rochester, NY and Mary Kate Diesfeld, of Auckland, New Zealand.

The family would like to express deep gratitude to all of those in the Hamilton community who supported and enabled Judy to reside at home for as long as possible and to the lovely people at The Hermitage Northern Virginia, who helped care for Judy in the last year of her life.

She will have a family ceremony at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Hamilton, NY, at 11 a.m., on November 28, 2020, where her ashes will be interred. A short virtual service on Zoom will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by a longer virtual gathering at 4:00 p.m., to celebrate her amazing life. Contact Charles at aragornfischer@gmail.com for links to either or both services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store