Judy Rockwood
1926 - 2020
SCHUYLER – Mrs. Judy Rockwood, 93, a longtime resident of Schuyler, passed away peacefully, early Saturday morning, September 5, 2020, in Valley Health Services, Herkimer, with her loving daughter at her side.
She was born on November 13, 1926, in Utica, the daughter of the late Michael and Catherine (Klaczko) Donowick and attended Proctor High School. On July 16, 1949, she married Frederick L. Rockwood, in Utica. Over the years, Judy and Fred were active members and volunteers for many Schuyler community activities. Fred passed away January 14, 2013.
Judy retired in 2001, from the Kitlas Restaurant after nearly 40 years of dedicated service. She was a former 4-H Leader, past member of the East Schuyler Fire Department Auxiliary, former charter member of the Schuyler VFW Post #8728 and a past member of the Schuyler Homemakers. All in all, Judy was simply a very loving and multi-talented person.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Beth Ann Rockwood and Megan and her husband, Rick Eichhorn; her sons and daughters-in-law, Frederick, Jr. and his wife, Trudy Rockwood, Wade and his wife, Diana Rockwood and Russell and his wife, Sandra Rockwood; her grandchildren, Bridgett, Nicole, Russell, Jr., Trina, Vinny, Cassidy and Dylan; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Fred; her granddaughter, Elke Rockwood; and several siblings.
In keeping with Judy's and the family's wishes, there will be no public visitation and her funeral services will be held privately. Cremation has taken place.
The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to Valley Health Services for all the kindness and compassion shown. They would also like to thank the Willow Park Assisted Living Community, on Herkimer Road, in Utica, where she had lived for quite some time and was so comfortable in the surroundings there.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.eneafamily.com.
Judy's family has entrusted her arrangements with the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Ilion, New York (Town of Frankfort), Funeral Directors Harry J. Enea, Jr., & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 894-8000.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
