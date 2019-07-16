Julia A. Vosburgh 1946 - 2019

WHITESBORO - Julia A. Vosburgh (Julie), 73, a resident of Whitesboro, passed away on July 4, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Julie was born in Utica, NY, on April 17, 1946, the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Wyka. She graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1964. She was married to William H. Vosburgh, Sr. from 1979 until his death in 1996. Julie worked at Metlife and United Healthcare for most of her working career, retiring in 2006 after 36 years of service. She was a member of the Marcy Seniors and American Legion 1113 Auxiliary.

Survivors include her five stepchildren, Coleen Freeman, William Vosburgh, Jr., Debra Blank and husband, Stephen, Mark Vosburgh and wife, Joanne and Karen Underwood and husband, Gene. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews and wished to give special thanks to her nephew, Danny, for always being there for her; and for her nephew, Eddie, her godchild. Julie was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Matys and Katherine Haydasz.

Julie also wished to give thanks to her friend, Maureen, for her continued help and support during her illness; to her neighbors, Matt and Maria; and to her best friend of over 45 years, Peggy.

Funeral services for Julie will be held at St. Paul's Church in Whitesboro, NY on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call on the family at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, 40 Main Street, Whitesboro, on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the .

Online expressions of sympathy can be left at, www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 16 to July 17, 2019