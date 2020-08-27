Julia Agnes Nassimos
UTICA, NY - Julia Agnes Nassimos, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Siegenthaler Center of Hospice and Palliative Care.
Julia was born in Utica, a daughter of the late Carmen and Sophia (Salloum) Nassimos. She was educated in St. Francis Elementary School, was a graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School and was always very proud of her catholic education. Julia worked in the family business, Nassimos's Grocery Store, on Steuben Street, from high school until it's closing in 1983. The accounting side of the business was her favorite, as she loved working with numbers and kept track of all the customer accounts and rental properties.
A most loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, God and family were of utmost importance to her and she always remained close to both throughout her life. A devout Catholic, she prayed the rosary every day and always remembered all those she loved. Her family and friends will never forget her kind and loving nature.
She is survived by her beloved sister, Mary Nassimos, with whom she resided; nieces and nephews, Carmen and Kay Nassimos, Linda and Ronald Bikowsky, George and Marylyn Nassimos, Barbara and Thomas Peckham, Mary Anne Wilmot, Whitney Nassimos, John and Nancy Gazzal and Janet and Martin Agosto; 21 great-nieces and nephews; 38 great-great nieces and nephews; many cousins, especially her cousin, Eddie Nassimos; and a longtime friend, Maryangela Fiorentino.
She was predeceased by her three brothers and one sister-in-law, Joseph and Winifred Nassimos and George and Edward Nassimos; one sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Anthony Gazzal; lifelong friend and cousin, Carmella Nassimos Berg; and dear friend, Bertha Jweid Nassif.
Her Liturgy of the Faithful Departed will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Basil's Greek Melkite Catholic Church offered by Rev. Fr. Saba Shofany, Pastor. The family will greet visitors prior to Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. and also after Mass. The church will be operating at a limited capacity. All attendees must wear face masks, social distance and sign attendance sheets. Private interment will be in the family plot in Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Matthew Ulahannan, for his many years of service, the caregivers of the Siegenthaler Center of Hospice and Palliative Care and Abouna Saba Shofany, for his spiritual guidance and prayers.
In memory of Julia please consider donations to St. Basil's Greek Melkite Catholic Church.
