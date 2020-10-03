Julia (Stanek) Jandzio 1926 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Julia (Stanek) Jandzio went home to Jesus on September 26, 2020 at the age of 94.
Julia was born in Yorkville on April 24, 1926, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Kobialka) Stanek. She graduated in 1945 from Whitesboro Central School and continued her education at Excelsior School of Business, Utica.
On August 30, 1947, she was united in marriage to Edward Jandzio in St. Mary's Church, New York Mills. The couple shared in a union blessed with over 58 years of marriage, prior to Mr. Jandzio's passing.
Mrs. Jandzio retired from the General Electric Company, Utica, in 1986, after over 33 years of service. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, New York Mills and a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers, the Sacred Heart of Jesus Altar Rosary Society, the Legion of Mary, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Hilltop Seniors and the Yorkville Seniors.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Richard Wiest; two grandchildren, Holly (Adam) Barrett and Michael (Jaci) Kremser; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Barrett, Kaitlyn Barrett and Noah White, all of CO; and a daughter-in-law, Marcia Jandzio, of FL. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Julia had many special friends over the years that she enjoyed a variety of activities with, including, Ceil Lupinski, Jane Chrzan, Mary Wheeler, Helen Gadziala, Cathy Campbell and Tom Horning. The family would also like to acknowledge Julia's nephew, James Stanek and his wife, Colleen, for their years of dedicated support to Julia.
Julia was preceded in death by her son, Larry Jandzio; her sister, Janet Grimm; and her brother, Edward Stanek.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY 13417. Mrs. Jandzio's funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m., immediately following calling hours at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, New York Mills. Interment will follow at St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown.
At both the visitation and the funeral service, social distancing, registration for contact tracing and a mask covering your nose and mouth will be required.
In lieu of floral offerings, those wishing may make contributions to ALS of Utica, 9169 River Road, Marcy, NY 13403, in Julia's husband's (Edward Jandzio) memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To view Mrs. Jandzio's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com
