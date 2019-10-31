|
Julia S. Brown 1937 - 2019
Family Was Paramount
UTICA - Julia S. Brown, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on May 18, 1937, in Utica, the daughter of Daniel J. and Mary (Boppel) Shields. Julia was a 1955 graduate of UFA. On September 14, 1963, she married Peter C. Brown, Jr. in Blessed Sacrament Church. One of their greatest achievements, beside their family, was their home, which they established in 1963. They enjoyed a blessed union of over 44 years, prior to his passing on July 14, 2008. Julia was the lead lunch monitor at General Herkimer School, having worked there for over 32 years.
Julia, affectionately known as "June Bug", was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devout Irish Catholic and proud American, whose family was paramount to her. Julia frequented the casino and loved her scratch off lottery tickets. She was an avid sports fan, watching any event that may have been on TV. Julia looked forward to holiday gatherings at her home and later at Kevin and Mary Beth's house, sharing wine and making treasured memories. Her favorite vacations were getaways to both Lake George and Alexandria Bay, enjoying time spent with her family.
Julia is survived by her children, Mary Beth and Kevin Dowling, Marcy, Carolyn (Scott St. Onge) Brown and Amy (Duffy Reese) Brown, both of Utica; grandchildren, her special "Angel Boy", Dominic (Lindsey Bartlett) Steppello, Utica, John and Holly Dowling, Kevin Dowling, VA and Jonna Dowling, Utica; great-grandchildren, Madison and Parker; siblings, Mary Fairbrother and Joyce Robertello, Marcy; sister-in-law, Brenda Lambert, New Hartford; several nieces, nephews and many special friends, including Jean O'Neil. She was predeceased by her brothers-in-law, Don Fairbrother and Frank Robertello; in-laws, William and Geraldine Weimer, Peter Lambert, William Brown and Morris and Margaret Eddins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Saturday, at 9:00 a.m., at St. Mark's Church. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Julia's family will receive guests at the conclusion of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Julia's name may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. or . Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Julia's family would like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., especially Crystal Merrill, as well as Dr. Atul Butala and Dr. Hamerton Jeanty for the care and compassion shown.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
