Juliana Cecilia Florence (Julie) McCarthy 1937 - 2020

UTICA - Juliana Cecilia Florence (Julie) McCarthy was born on the 4th of July, 1937. Julie was a firecracker baby, born in England, to Archibald and Rose Schulz. Rose passed away before Julie was 2 years old. Julie was raised by her father, her grandmother and her sister, Josephine.

When Julie started school, her father thought she was becoming a little rowdy and asked her Grandmother to take her to the Nuns to calm her down. The Nuns noticed she was very bright and knew she needed more challenges and began to instruct her in sewing, knitting and crocheting, which served her well for the rest of her life.

Julie's quilting skills were very impressive and her knitting stitches were exquisite. Julie gave many of her friends and family gifts of her handiwork. Julie also made and donated baby beanie caps for the premature babies in ICU.

Julie married Gerald Marvin McCarthy on October 22,1955 in St. Ethelbert Catholic Church, Ramsgate, Kent, England. During this time, Gerry was a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force. They welcomed their first child, Anita Marie, May 20, 1957.

After Gerry left the Air Force, they moved to the United States and lived with Gerry's parents in Wisconsin and later in Minnesota where they had their second child, Patrick Michael McCarthy, March 10, 1959.

Two years later they moved to Utica, NY, where the McCarthy's bought 13 acres, built a house which included features that Julie cherished, a bay window and a fireplace. Never one to sit around, Julie took night classes and worked a variety of jobs while her children were in school.

Julie's father and sister moved to the United States for a few years and later moved back to England. Julie became a United States Citizen on her birthday, July 4th. The Judge came to their home to administer the Oath of Citizenship.

During the economic downturn of the early 70's, Gerry lost his job and with mounting financial pressure, the couple divorced. The children lived with Julie until they finished high school. Anita joined the US. Air Force and Patrick attended college in Syracuse, NY.

Julie continued in various jobs until she became a bookkeeper at the Masonic Home in Utica, NY. Julie retired from the Masonic Home, where she worked for over 25 years. Julie enjoyed many parties the Masonic Home hosted, dressing up in her beautiful clothes and jewelry and having fun with her friends.

Julie had more than one dog. Her favorite was Toby, a white Lab. When Toby died, she rescued two other dogs, Nikki and Davey, and treated them like children. Julie moved to Banning, CA, bought a home and later sold that home and bought a home in Sun Lakes Golf and Country Club, where she enjoyed many of the amenities offered.....various programs, swimming, knitting, sewing, quilting and many friends to share her life with.

Julie was a volunteer at the Sun Lakes Library. Julie had a wonderful sense of humor and kept everyone laughing. She was able to spend her last days at home, passing peacefully on April 15, 2020.

Julie is survived by her daughter, Anita; son, Patrick (Star); sister, Josie; and many nieces, nephews and family members.

Julie will be sorely missed by all who knew her and yet, thinking of her, brings a smile to everyone's face.



