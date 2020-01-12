|
Julie A. Hooks 1943 - 2020
WESTMORELAND - Julie A. Hooks, 76, passed away on January 10, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, with her family by her side.
She was born Dionicia P. Alipio on August 23, 1943, in San Juan, Manabo, Philippines, to Fausto Alipio and Merced Peredo-Alipio and was affectionately known as "Julie".
She met Crispin Hooks while he was stationed at Subic Bay, Olongapo, with the US Navy. They were introduced by Julie's cousin, which led to their marriage on June 6, 1970. Their family quickly expanded to include daughter, Debra and son, Dennis. They continued sharing life and were in the process of preparing a big celebration for their 50th wedding anniversary this coming summer.
Julie had a gift for making everyone feel welcome and at home. Her dedication to caring for her family was never-ending. She loved to cook for all that walked through her door. Her family and friends have fond memories of her hosting many gatherings where she spoiled her loved ones with delicious Filipino meals. Julie adored her grandchildren, Jonathon, Dominic and Joey and her great-nieces and nephews. It was difficult for her to be so far away from her family in the Philippines but she cared for them deeply and took great pride in being able to help members of her family live more comfortable lives in the Philippines.
Julie graduated from a professional seamstress and pattern design school in the Philippines that led to a popular and successful alterations business, first at Doyle Knower and then at her own shop, Julie's Alterations. She was known as a talented and skillful seamstress, who made or altered beautiful garments, blankets and scarves for her family and friends.
When Julie was not cooking or sewing, she spent many hours landscaping her family's beautiful home with her accomplished gardening skills.
As kind and generous as Julie was, like her basketball love, Michael Jordan, she was a fierce competitor, who wanted to win whatever game she was playing from dominoes, to cards, to croquet or bowling. It didn't matter the game, she played to win. Julie was an avid bowler for many years and won numerous trophies, championships and prizes. She was proud to have bowled this past season with her son and son-in law, in which they won the first half of the season, guaranteeing her team a spot in the championship game this coming April.
She was also an active member of the Church of the Annunciation, where she sang in the church choir. She also proudly sang with the local choral group, Exodus.
Along with her undying devotion to her family, she was also a devoted and loving member of the local Filipino community, which included Mary Stepanik and her other wonderful Filipino friends. These groups and communities she belonged to, along with the love and support of her family, played an integral part in helping Julie get back to living life after the devastating loss of her beloved daughter, Debra (Debbie) Hooks-Klar. Julie had a special connection with Debbie which may be why she waited to pass on January 10th, the same day her beautiful daughter passed, four years ago, after a two year battle with leukemia. Although this period of life was her most difficult, she took pride in how Debbie fought for her life and how Debbie's husband, John, was by her side every step of the way. Julie lived life fully to the very end and will be adoringly remembered for her humble generosity, kindness and affection towards others.
She is survived by her husband, Cris; her son, Dennis Hooks and his wife, Kimberly Bowman Hooks, of Clinton; her son-in-law, John Klar, of Westmoreland; her three beloved grandsons, Jonathon Klar, Dominic Klar and Joey Bowman; her dear sister, Lolita Alipio; her dear brother, Ireno (and his wife, Felicigima Bona-Alipio); her sister-in-law, Glori Alipio; her loving sisters-in-law, Amollia H. Grossman, Gretchen (and her husband, Richard Connelly) Swanson and Betsy Hooks (wife of Brendan Hooks); brothers-in-law, Geoffrey Hooks and Lance (and his wife, Ning) Hooks; cousin, Rita Peredo; special lifelong friend, Irene (Jack) Cairns; and several loving nieces, nephews and numerous relatives.
She was predeceased by her parents, Fausto Alipio and Merced Peredo-Alipio; sister, Orpinidad Alipio-Bazar and husband, Herminigildo Bazar, Sr.; sister, Salome Alipio-Acid and husband, Seniong Acid; brother, Adriano Alipio, Sr.; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Gladys Hooks; brother-in-law, Brendan Hooks; beloved daughter, Debra Hooks-Klar; and Julie's faithful companion and slipper fetcher, Pogi.
A time to celebrate Julie's life will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College St., Clinton, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Church of the Annunciation, Clark Mills. Her burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Utica.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Julie's memory to Joseph's Experience, which is a foundation who helps children and others impacted by cancer and leukemia. To donate please visit www.josephs-experience.com.
The family thanks all the staff at St. Luke's ICU, especially nurses, Kelly, Erica, Nicole, Tammy, John and Oksana and Drs. Brehaut and Soults, for the attention, kindness and professionalism that they extended to Julie and her family during this difficult time.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020